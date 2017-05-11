Florida Keys News
Thursday, May 11, 2017
Medical examiner besieged at meeting
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

The Monroe County medical examiner came under fire by his own peers Wednesday. 

Sparks flew and tempers flared at the Florida Medical Examiners Commission meeting in Marathon in which the state board unanimously voted that Monroe County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Beaver not continue to serve in the Florida Keys. 

It’s been a tumultuous three-year stin...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
County could raise taxes by 6 percent
Thursday, May 11, 2017
Girl, 5, collects shoes to donate to needy
Thursday, May 11, 2017
News
Thursday, May 11, 2017
Property tax proposal going to a vote in 2018
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Bug board gets $145K for Zika fight
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Lawyer: Man accused in violent shootout insane
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Village rejects cutting drawbridge openings
Wednesday, May 10, 2017 -
Officials to meet over embattled coroner
Wednesday, May 10, 2017 -
County wins environmental lawsuit
Tuesday, May 9, 2017 -
Bug board gets $145K for Zika fight
Monday, May 8, 2017 -
Oil drilling order alarms officials
Sunday, May 7, 2017 -
Charges dropped in larceny case
Saturday, May 6, 2017 -