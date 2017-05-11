Suspect arrested in vehicle burglary

The suspect in a vehicle burglary that took place in February at the Tavernier Winn Dixie store has been arrested, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The burglary took place on Feb. 28 at 8:40 p.m. The victim in the case was at the grocery store when her purse was stolen from her vehicle in the parking lot. Deputy Cody Jackson responded to take a report of the t...