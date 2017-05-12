MONROE COUNTY
Drug Drop program continues
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents and visitors of the drug disposal program offered at all county Sheriff’s Office substations.
Anyone — with the exception of commercial establishments — may bring in no-longer-needed prescription drugs and other over-the-counter medications, or call and someone will pick up the medications for disposal.
