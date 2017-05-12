Friday, May 12, 2017
MONROE COUNTY
Drug Drop program continues

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents and visitors of the drug disposal program offered at all county Sheriff’s Office substations.

Anyone — with the exception of commercial establishments — may bring in no-longer-needed prescription drugs and other over-the-counter medications, or call and someone will pick up the medications for disposal.

