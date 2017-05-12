Man charged with stealing, pawning tools
BIG PINE KEY — A 34-year-old Big Pine Key man accused of stealing power tools from a business and pawning them at a local pawn shop was arrested, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Glennon was charged with fraud, burglary, theft and dealing in stolen property.
Detective John Gabay was on Big Pine Key Friday investigat...
