Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Friday, May 12, 2017
Suspect in fatal crash back in Key West
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

The 31-year-old Lower Keys woman charged with DUI manslaughter in a fatal April 8 crash that left one Delray Beach police officer dead and another critically hurt is back in Key West after being picked up in Broward County on May 2.  

Lacy Marie Morris was taken from Broward County jail to a detention center in Miami-Dade. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies pic...

