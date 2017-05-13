Health

See a registered dietician if your weight plan is complicated

By DANIEL REYNEN Citizen Columnist

Working out can only take your body so far. What you put in your mouth is at least half of the equation. That puts personal trainers in an awkward position when dealing with weight loss clients.

Personal trainers are hired for their knowledge of the human body and how to move it for best effect. They are taught how to design workouts that are appropriate for people of differe...