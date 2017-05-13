Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Saturday, May 13, 2017
Arraignment set in fatal DUI crash
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
The 31-year-old Lower Keys woman charged with DUI manslaughter in a fatal April 8 crash that left one Delray Beach police officer dead and another critically hurt formally appeared in Monroe County on Friday and will face arraignment June 1 after being picked up initially by deputies in Broward County last week. 

Lacy Marie Morris actually appeared in court via video on Thursd...

