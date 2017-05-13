Florida Keys News
Saturday, May 13, 2017
State Senate denies FKCC name change
BY MANDY MILES Citizen Staff
The House giveth and the Senate taketh away. 

Florida Keys Community College felt the give and take of state government during Florida’s recent legislative session.

Lawmakers passed a controversial budget that includes $2.5 million of state public education funding to help FKCC establish a campus in the Upper Keys. But the Florida Senate denied the school&#...

