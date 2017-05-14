LOWER KEYS

Landscape project to start

The Florida Department of Transportation is to begin a landscaping project later this month along U.S. 1 on Big Pine and Summerland keys.

The project includes the 4-mile area between South Pine Channel and Spanish Harbor on Big Pine and the area between Mile Marker 23.7 and Mile Marker 25.4 on Summerland.

The project is scheduled to begin the week of May 28...