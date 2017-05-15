1854: John Simonton, the first American owner of the island of Key West, died in Washington, DC.

1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 a.m. and walked on the beach, returned and bathed. At 7:30 a.m., barometer 29.46, thermometer 86, calm, clouds 5. Last night at 10 p.m. a heavy squall of wind and rain came up from the sout...