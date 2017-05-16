1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 3:30 and went to market and walked on the beach. At 7:45 a.m. barometer 29.44, thermometer 83, wind mostly north 3, clouds 4. Very pleasant air. Read Household Word.
1859: A fire began in the warehouse of L.M. Shaefer, near the corner of Front and Duval streets. The fire destroyed every building...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.