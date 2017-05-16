1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 3:30 and went to market and walked on the beach. At 7:45 a.m. barometer 29.44, thermometer 83, wind mostly north 3, clouds 4. Very pleasant air. Read Household Word.

1859: A fire began in the warehouse of L.M. Shaefer, near the corner of Front and Duval streets. The fire destroyed every building...