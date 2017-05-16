KEY WEST
Group offer get-together
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways, the home “friend club” of Howard Livingston and The Mile Marker 24 Band, will be serving free burgers, hot dogs, water and soft drinks on Wednesday, May 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at Centennial Bank, 2514 N. Roosevelt Blvd.
The event offers the opportunity for participants to learn about the organization, which...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.