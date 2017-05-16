Office manager accused of stealing $14,000
TAVERNIER — The office manager at the Florida Keys Free Press newspaper accused of stealing more than $14,000 from a former employer was arrested Monday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Alice Elizabeth Sparks, 48, of Tavernier, faces three third-degree felony counts of grand theft, which are each punishable by a maximum of five years in state pris...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.