Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Bahama Village board postpones voting on 25-year plan
BY SCOTT UNGER Citizen Staff
sunger@keysnews.com

Bahama Village advisory board members voted to allocate $200,000 to help finish current construction projects, but postponed voting on a 25-year visioning plan for the neighborhood at its special meeting Monday.

Bahama Village Redevelopment Advisory Committee Chair Aaron Castillo led the charge to delay a decision on the plan by consultants Zyscovich Architects and Lambert Advisory...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Woman goes missing from sinking boat
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Head-on crash stymies traffic
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
More features coming to Truman Waterfront Park
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
County Commission to vote on fishery purchase
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Solid stone crab season ends tonight
Monday, May 15, 2017
Key West investment group faces another lawsuit
Monday, May 15, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Aviators safe after in-flight emergency
Tuesday, May 16, 2017 -
City to hear museum's rezoning request
Monday, May 15, 2017 -
County to vote on illegal rental posts
Sunday, May 14, 2017 -
State Senate denies FKCC name change
Saturday, May 13, 2017 -
County challenges waste-to-energy company
Friday, May 12, 2017 -
Medical examiner besieged at meeting
Thursday, May 11, 2017 -