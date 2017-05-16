Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Bahama Village board postpones voting on 25-year plan
Bahama Village advisory board members voted to allocate $200,000 to help finish current construction projects, but postponed voting on a 25-year visioning plan for the neighborhood at its special meeting Monday.
Bahama Village Redevelopment Advisory Committee Chair Aaron Castillo led the charge to delay a decision on the plan by consultants Zyscovich Architects and Lambert Advisory...
