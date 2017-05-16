Aviators safe after in-flight emergency

Two Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet aviators were briefly hospitalized as a precaution Monday morning after they showed signs of hypoxia in flight while training out of Naval Air Station Key West.
The pilot and weapons systems officer — the latter being the aviator who sits behind the pilot in the two-seat aircraft — with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA-122), also kno...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.