Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Give generously, but do so wisely

Americans are a generous, giving people as judged by our level of philanthropy when compared to that of citizens in other nations. Nowhere is that more true than in Key West where we support several theaters, art museums and many agencies providing food, aid and healthcare for children, the elderly and the homeless.

Nevertheless, one result of so many charitable entities is a cacop...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Editorials
Will transportation revolution leave Key West behind?
Sunday, May 7, 2017
Dysfunction junction in Tallahassee
Sunday, April 30, 2017
Sun got in my eyes
Sunday, April 23, 2017
Syphilis shouldn't be taken lightly
Sunday, April 9, 2017
Not exactly a pressing issue
Sunday, April 2, 2017
Save our trees!
Sunday, March 26, 2017