Michaela Thompson, now a resident of New York City, grew up in the Florida panhandle and continues to write about it. “Riptide” was originally issued in the 1990s under the pseudonym of Mickey Friedman but has now been rereleased under Thompson’s actual name.

“Riptide” takes place in the small Florida town of St. Elmo. The protagonist is Isabel Anders, an uninhibited divorcee and a New York City artist. As the book begins, she is returning to her hometown for the first time since she was 16. She married her first husband at that time as a way to get away from St. Elmo and the iron-fisted aunt who was raising her. She had left without even saying goodbye to the local boy who was her high school sweetheart. Since then she has seen no reason to communicate with anyone in her St. Elmo past, especially since when she left her aunt retaliated by disinheriting her.

Now Isabel is summoned to return to St. Elmo for the first time since her departure. Aunt Merriam has been mysteriously and brutally injured. When Isabel arrives she finds her aunt’s home, which has been in the family for several generations, is a shambles and that Aunt Merriam, instead of living in it, was living in a decrepit trailer. The boy Isabel left behind is still living in St. Elmo, is trapped in an unhappy marriage and has been harboring a grudge against her all these years. He also has a secret of his own and now runs with some unsavory characters.

Isabel finds herself blindly walking into multi-generation family secrets and feuds, lost family fortunes, betrayals, puzzles, a hunt for a sunken treasure and, of course, murder. As if all that isn’t enough, Isabel also must deal with a jail break, threatening notes, a deadly water moccasin and a mysterious but cute little girl named Kimmie Dee.

Just as Aunt Merriam is beginning to improve but before she can tell anyone what happened to her, she dies in a way as mysterious as her original injury. Isabel suspects her aunt’s death to be a murder, ties it to another death and begins to hack her way through St. Elmo’s small-town thicket of intrigue. This forces her to expose several generations of interrelated secrets.

This book uses multiple points of view. It was classified as a “cozy,” but to me it wasn’t one in the strictest sense of the word since that implies a certain light tone. This book was anything but light. It was often solemn and grim and full of angst. The story line in many cozies is slow moving. In that way, the book is cozy-like, but the characters including Isabel, unlike most cozies, are not for the most part likable and terribly sympathetic. I did find myself being sympathetic, however, to Isabel having to return to a place where harsh discipline was her primary memory. The characters are not for the most part terribly smart. I guess this illustrates the point that many people do not always make the best decisions with their lives, which forces them to then have to live with the consequences of their actions. The author favors a very descriptive style. This is both good and bad. It gives you a good feel for the Florida panhandle, but it also slows down the story.

In summary, the book kept me reading trying to piece he puzzle together, and I did not put all the pieces together until the end. It was not hard-boiled, but it was not quite a cozy either.

– David Beckwith is author of the Will and Betsy Black adventure series.