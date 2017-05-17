Detectives investigate fleeing suspects
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives are working to identify three men who fled from the scene of a traffic stop in Islamorada over the weekend, according to a news release from MCSO spokeswoman Becky Herrin.
Deputies used the Stinger Spike system to stop the vehicle, which turned out to be stolen, after it fled at high speed.
The incident began on Bi...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.