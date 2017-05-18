Citizen's Voice
“We absolutely do not need a bike-share company here in Key West. Most locals own a bike or two and tourists can rent them from several existing bike shops and rental companies.”
“Commissioner Weekley, our government has its ‘act together’. Our current immigration policy is as stated in the INA. If smaller governments — state, county, city...
