Event space at waterfront isn't a 'done deal'

Re: 900-seat event space at Truman Waterfront: The event space would be in the existing Building 103 when it is renovated.

At this time the building, which is by the Quay Walkway right across from the USCGC Ingham, has to be utilized for something as HARC guidelines will not allow it to be demolished.

Although some groups and people want 900 seats, it is not a ‘...