Cutter Mohawk part of huge cocaine offload
PORT EVERGLADES — The Coast Guard offloaded about 18.5 tons of cocaine Thursday morning worth nearly a half-billion dollars seized in the eastern Pacific Ocean of which the Key West-based Cutter Mohawk contributed three tons that its crew nabbed in three separate cases.
The cocaine was seized in 20 separate cases by seven different cutters as well as one Canadian vessel...
