MONROE COUNTY
Blood donations sought at OneBlood
OneBlood, the local blood center, is seeking people to donate blood.
While all blood types are needed, there is an urgent need for platelets as well as O Negative and O Positive blood types.
OneBlood encourages all eligible donors to visit a donor center or Big Red Bus to ensure blood is available for patients.
For a list of OneBlood donor ce...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.