Deputy wants help identifying suspects
MARATHON — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Shannon Jones wants the public’s assistance identifying suspects in a theft case.
The theft took place May 13 at a business called Cool Guys Stuff, LLC on 23rd Street. Employees called the Sheriff’s Office after they noticed items missing from the store. Before calling, the employees reviewed video from t...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.