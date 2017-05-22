Citizen's Voice
"Shouldn't something as important as becoming a sanctuary city be something that we the citizens should have voted on?"
"Do we realize that when a commercial fisherman harvests sea life they are stealing it from everyone else? They didn't plant or nurture it so how are they allowed to take it? Wake up! We are being robbed blind."
"The feds are already here. They have...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.