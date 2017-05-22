Florida Keys News
Monday, May 22, 2017
Add to FacebookAdd to Twitter
Strong winds push runners along Overseas Highway
BY RON COOKE Citizen Staff Writer
rcooke@keysnews.com

According the runners and organizer, the weather was near perfect for the 10th annual Keys 100 Ultramarathon.

A strong southeasterly tailwind gave the runners a little boost and the temperatures were not as extreme as in past years, according to Bob Becker, race organizer.

“This has been amazing weather weekend so far. We thought there were going to be squalls,...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Sports
Iberia, Lions, Arnold's claim league titles
Sunday, May 21, 2017 -
0 comments
The 2017 All-Monroe County boys' lacrosse team
Sunday, May 21, 2017 -
0 comments
Setting the Standard: Lutz left a lasting legacy with Conchs
Sunday, May 21, 2017 -
0 comments
Pelicans win title; Sharks named top sports
Sunday, May 21, 2017 -
0 comments
'Canes' defense shuts down pair of foes nents in jamboree
Saturday, May 20, 2017 -
0 comments
Title games, closing ceremony end season
Friday, May 19, 2017 -
0 comments