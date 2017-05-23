KEY WEST

Woman found dead at Fort Zach

Key West police detectives are investigating the death of Rickie Lynn Jernigan, 52, of Key West, who was found Sunday at Fort Zachary Taylor State Park parking lot dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police were dispatched to the park at about 1:30 p.m. when a witness spotted Jernigan sitting unresponsive in her car, according to police. She was declared de...