Video voyeurism suspect arrested in Washington
UPPER KEYS — The 36-year-old Homestead man accused of video voyeurism for putting coat hook cameras in women’s restrooms was arrested in Washington State, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Michael Schmidt was arrested after a traffic stop on Thursday. He is expected to be extradited to the Florida Keys to face the charges. &n...
