Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Search underway for new coroner
State Attorney Dennis Ward began the formal process of replacing ousted Monroe County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Beaver this week by sending notices to community officials on the search committee to find a new coroner.
Beaver’s contract with the county isn’t up until June 30, but officials said the search to replace him could take months, depending on how quick...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.