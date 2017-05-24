Group calling for larger Upper Keys senior center

TAVERNIER — The old, vacant Tavernier School building on Georgia Avenue is set to be repurposed soon.

As part of a major overhaul planned for the Monroe County government complex on Plantation Key, county officials earlier this year decided to relocate the senior center there to another location a few miles north. Also known as the AARP building, it services are to be moved to the former school site on Georgia Avenue.

In April, the county earmarked over $500,000 to renovate the roughly 80-year-old building.

Despite the planned work, news of it hasn’t set well with some. A small group has recently formed in the hopes it can petition the county for another location that’s more spacious, among other things.

“I don’t think they thought through every detail when constructing this plan. The senior center was a little bit of an afterthought,” said former Plantation Key School principal Sandi Bisceglia, who heads the group. “It’s more of an industrial space. We don’t feel like it’s inviting or big enough.”

The property is located near an auto body shop and the Tavernier Volunteer Fire Department station. The building has almost 2,000 square feet of interior space, which is slightly more than the current senior center, according to Monroe County Assistant Administrator Kevin Wilson. It will be an open-floor design after redevelopment.

Betsy Baste, a senior center volunteer, is a member of the group opposing the location.

“We don’t think it’s big enough,” Baste said. “And this work is still not going to make it a nice place.”

By law, the county is only required to provide meals at the senior center. It doesn’t have to offer any extracurricular activities or space for such. However, Wilson said the county has allowed its four Keys centers to be used for classes and other gatherings. He said the new location will be no different.

Bisceglia thinks that’s doubtful.

“We’re not convinced it will accommodate any activities at all,” she said of the size of the building.

“And we have a bigger vision [than really just offering meals],” Baste added.

For starters, the group would like to see a dedicated classroom space where seniors can take foreign language or technology classes and possibly have guest speakers. They would also like to see an official name change. One being discussed is the “S.A.I.L. Center,” which stands for Staying Active and Independent for Life.

“Seniors in the Keys are a very active group,” Baste said. “So we want a place where they can thrive.”

Bisceglia said Monroe County Commissioner David Rice has promised to hear a proposal from the group. And Wilson is set to attend the group’s next meeting on Thursday, May 25.

Ideally, the group would like the senior center to move into the current courthouse building when it’s no longer in use. They say that would provide enough space. Wilson said that building will serve as office space while the new courthouse and jail are being built. After that, the county hasn’t determined what the final use will be. But he said that is still at least three years away.

“A lot of things can change in three years,” Wilson said. “We can further discuss its use then.”

In the meantime, Wilson said the county needs a spot to provide required AARP services.

The county is in the design phase for redeveloping the old school building, which will take about four to six months. After that the job will be put out to bid, adding another two to four months to the timeline. Work on the building could begin in the late fall. A specific completion date was not yet known.

The former school building was built in the late 1930s by the federal Works Progress Administration. Since that time it has operated as a school, hurricane shelter and health facility. It has sat vacant for about 11 years.

