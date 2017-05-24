FLORIDA KEYS

Coast Guard aids woman

The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a 49-year-old woman experiencing symptoms of anaphylactic shock Monday from the sailboat Drifter approximately 35 miles south of Key West.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Key West received a radio call at approximately 3 p.m. from the vessel Drifter reporting a woman was in need of medical help, according to a news release.

A Coast G...