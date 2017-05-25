1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 a.m. and walked up the beach and back, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m., barometer 29.47, thermometer 83, wind south southeast 2, clouds 3. Read papers. P.M. Siesta. The steamer Isabel got in about 4 p.m. Asa Tift and family went in her.

1860: The USS Crusa...