KEY LARGO

Texas woman dies snorkeling

A 58-year-old woman from Austin, Texas died Tuesday while snorkeling at Grecian Rocks offshore of Key Largo.

According to reports, Cheri Crozier and her husband were on a snorkeling trip on board the vessel Encounter, out of John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park. He said she began having issues about 1:15 p.m. As they tried to return to the boat, she began to have difficulty swimmin...