KEY LARGO
Texas woman dies snorkeling
A 58-year-old woman from Austin, Texas died Tuesday while snorkeling at Grecian Rocks offshore of Key Largo.
According to reports, Cheri Crozier and her husband were on a snorkeling trip on board the vessel Encounter, out of John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park. He said she began having issues about 1:15 p.m. As they tried to return to the boat, she began to have difficulty swimmin...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.