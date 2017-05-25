Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Thursday, May 25, 2017
Trial date set in assault rifle case
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

A federal judge set an August trial date in Key West for a 45-year-old man arrested last year for allegedly possessing two AR-style rifles.

U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez set an Aug. 7 trial date for Nelson Atwood Sawyer at the federal courthouse in Key West on Simonton Street. The last pretrial hearing will likely be held in Miami. 

Sawyer was stopped in S...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Raschein extols session successes
Thursday, May 25, 2017 -
High school start time remains same
Wednesday, May 24, 2017 -
Councilwoman wants colleague to resign
Wednesday, May 24, 2017 -
Key Largo arrest related to Tampa murders
Tuesday, May 23, 2017 -
Three file to run for mayor's office
Monday, May 22, 2017 -
NOAA finds no waste, fraud, abuse in inquiry
Sunday, May 21, 2017 -