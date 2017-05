The homeowners association at Steamplant Condominiums is seeking purchase of the land at 281 Trumbo Road it currently leases from city-owned Keys Energy Services.

The utility entered into a 99-year lease with Steamplant Condominiums in 2004 (when construction began) on the 2.17-acre parcel that currently nets KEYS approximately $115,000 annually, but the estimated sale price of $10...