Memorial Day observances honor fallen soldiers

FLORIDA KEYS — The Memorial Day holiday honors the men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. military.

The U.S. Department of Defense reports that from 1980 to 2010, nearly 50,000 active duty service men and women have died.

Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day following the Civil War, and by 1868, it was a holiday to honor the fallen of that war. It didn’t become an official federal holiday until 1971 during the embroiled Vietnam War, which claimed 58,220 lives of servicemen and women.

Traditionally, the American flag should be hung at half-staff until noon, and then raised. In 2000, the U.S. Congress passed legislation to encourage all Americans to pause for a National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. so that “the blood of heroes never dies.”

“Attendance for these sorts of things has dropped off. People need to put their smartphone down and honor our troops,” said Capt. John Felso.

Observances planned throughout the Keys, as provided to The Citizen, include:

Lower Keys

There will be three area Memorial Day ceremonies in Key West and the Lower Keys on Monday, May 29.

The Navy League will sponsor a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. at the USS Maine Memorial at the Key West City Cemetery. Naval Air Station Key West commanding officer Capt. Bobby Baker will be the guest speaker and the air station Honor Guard will render a 21-gun rifle salute.

The Military Affairs Committee will hold a ceremony at 10 a.m. honoring veterans at the Vietnam Memorial at Bayview Park.

The American Legion Post 28 will hold its annual Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. at the Southern Keys Cemetery on Big Coppitt Key. Coast Guard Sector Key West commanding officer Capt. Jeffrey Janszen will be the guest speaker. A complimentary lunch buffet will follow the service.

The public is encouraged to attend the ceremonies and honor those who died defending our country while serving in the armed forces.

Marathon

The Long Walk Home is hosting its second annual Fishing with Heroes fishing tournament from 9 a.m. to sunset Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28, at Tom’s Harbor Cut fishing bridge, Mile Marker 61.

On both days, the first 40 veterans to sign up will receive free entry, a rod and reel set, free lunch with Irie Island Eats, a towel and T-shirt, bait and more.

Registration is $10 for adults and $5 for children younger than 15. All proceeds go to veteran support organizations.

For information, call Ron Zaleski at 305-504-3795.

Islamorada

The Matecumbe Historical Trust will hold its annual Memorial Day Service at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Florida Keys Memorial, known locally as the Hurricane Monument, at Mile Marker 81.8.

Barbara Edgar, president of the Matecumbe Historical Trust, will make the introductory welcome followed by an invocation by Pastor Tony Hammon of Island Community Church. A flag ceremony, the singing of the national anthem and a presentation by Glenn Taylor are also scheduled.

Guest speaker Mayor Jim Mooney will provide a brief history of the Hurricane Monument and place the memorial wreath.

The service is open to the public.

Upper Keys

The Florida Keys Elks Lodge 1872 is coordinating a decorated and flag-bearing convoy of military vehicles from Coral Shores High School to the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center, Mile Marker 102, bayside.

The parade begins at 10 a.m., with a brief ceremony at the government center at 11 a.m.

Key Largo

The American Legion Post 333 in Key Largo will hold a barbecue at noon on Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day, offering a half-rack of ribs or a quarter-chicken with beans and cole slaw for $10. The Legion Post is located at 2 Seagate Blvd.