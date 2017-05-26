TIMOTHY S. SLADE

Timothy S. Slade, 70, parishioner at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Key West, passed away on April 13, 2017. There will be a celebration of his life and interment of his ashes on Sunday, May 28, at 11 a.m. in the Memorial Garden on the grounds of St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St.

