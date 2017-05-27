KEY WEST

Library offers short story workshop

The Key West Library is offering a free eight-week short story workshop, “Writing on the Autograph Tree,” led by author Edgardo Alvarado-Vazquez.

Participants will meet Wednesdays, from June 7 through July 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., to discuss and work on their short stories. All participants must be 18 years old or older and present a copy of an original writing before t...