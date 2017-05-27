Citizen's Voice
“So you paid $14 to park downtown and you want the commissioners to do something about it. Well, they actually tried to continue that nonsense by blocking Uber. Fortunately, the state reps were smarter. That same $14 may take you back and forth twice once Uber starts up. You will love it.”
“We live on Ramrod on a road with houses on one side of the street with sta...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.