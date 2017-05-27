Inmates accused of smuggling fake pot
STOCK ISLAND — Two inmates at the Stock Island jail accused of attempting to smuggle synthetic marijuana into the facility and another accused of bringing the drugs to the facility were charged this month, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Howard Schneider, 29, of Stock Island, and Timothy Thompkins, 25, and Trevon Albury, both of Key...
