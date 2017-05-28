Hurricanes finish far better than 'Not Last'

With “Our sport is other sport’s punishment” and “Yes, it just sucks! Now run!” written on the windows of a pair of passenger vans — one of which had a 10-foot-long long blowup flamingo strapped to the top — a group of Coral Shores cross country runners took on the challenge of completing the Keys100 Ultramarathon from Key Largo to Key West.

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.