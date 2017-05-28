Keys Homes

Not Your Grandma's Sawtooth

By Barbara Bowers Citizen Columnist

Not one sawtooth, not two, but three sawtooths: That’s what Scot and Heather Korth envisioned two years ago, when they bought 307 Truman Ave.

“My dream was to have a triple-sawtooth house,” said Heather, owner and architect of Korth Collaborative Design, who focused her talent on the renovation she orchestrated with Scot. “When we were house hunting in Key W...