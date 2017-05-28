KEY WEST
File of Life kit available
Key West City Commissioner Margaret Romero is providing residents File of Life kits designed to assist first responders with medical needs.
The kits feature a checklist for medical conditions, allergies, emergency contacts and other data in a prominent red envelope designed as a refrigerator magnet. It also comes with a sticker to place in a front window to inform responders the ho...
