Almost nothing is more costly to your business (financially and in other ways) than losing good people. A recent study published in Inc. Magazine estimates that the cost of losing a high-ranking employee can be up to 150 percent of that position’s salary. While we can’t do much about the transient nature of the Florida Keys, we can hold on with both hands to great employees for as long as they plan to stay.

Keeping people happy in a job isn’t just about giving them work they love, or even making it profitable for them to stay. Loyalty to an organization runs deeper than that. There are essentially two levels to good retention strategies: The first is practical and the second is emotional. When these two levels are combined effectively, organizations can keep great employees for their entire careers, even in a transient community.

Let’s start with the practical level. That refers to the perks and quantifiable benefits that you give employees. Consider three keys that impact loyalty:

1. Competitive salary

You get what you pay for. Make sure that you constantly keep tabs on the average wage your competitors pay. Offer at least that, and preferably slightly more. While a good salary alone is never enough, it is a prerequisite for attracting and keeping good people.

2. Upward mobility

It is not necessary to promote from within if you have a great candidate for a position, but when possible, you should try to move people up through the ranks of your organization. That sends the message to your people that there is room to grow.

3. Benefits, bonuses and perks

Not every business can offer stock options, equity or fancy perks, but there are plenty of creative ways to thank and incentivize people. Discounts to employees on products and services, annual bonus and unexpected gifts for great effort often mean more to people than institutionalized incentives.

The second level for creating loyalty is arguably far more important. That refers the emotional connection and sense of satisfaction employees feel in their jobs. The key is in the culture and the tone set by leadership. While there is no magic formula, studies show that there are key factors that make people feel connected and valued in their jobs, and makes them want to stay.

1. Acknowledgement and appreciation

The No. 1 motivator in America today is not money; it’s appreciation. Even the most lucrative jobs don’t make people happy if they don’t feel valued and recognized by their bosses and peers. In their best-selling business book “The Carrot Principle,” Adrian Gostick and Chester Elton cite a study with 3.5 million employees on the impact of appreciation. The study showed that the average turnover rate of employers with clear reward and appreciation efforts is 13 percent lower than that of organizations without one.

2. Empowerment

When staff feel trusted, have the freedom to exercise their own good judgement with customers and can express their creative ideas, they are much more invested in the organization. We all seek autonomy, growth and freedom of expression. Organizations that support this tend to keep their staff much longer than ones that are bound by red tape and stringent protocol.

3. Connection

There is nothing more important than relationships. Most businesses acknowledge this simple fact when it comes to customers, but when something gets lost internally between the staff and managers. Creating opportunities for people to get to know each other, and to build a sense of social cohesion create a work environment that feels supportive and positive.

Many business owners and managers in the Keys struggle endlessly with keeping the right people (or any people for that matter). We can’t control what people do, but we can create a culture that makes people who want to stay in the Keys stay with us. Look at your organization and department through the lens of practical and emotional incentives. There is always something, even if it’s small, that businesses could do to make it better.

Elisa Levy conducts seminars on conflict resolution and anger management. For information, call her at 305-296-5437 or visit

http://www.elisalevy.com.