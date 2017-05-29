KEY WEST
Computer classes at Key West Library
The Key West Library is offering free basic computer courses in June.
Classes will be held on Thursdays and start at 10 a.m.
• June 8: Computer basics, such as mouse and keyboard skills;
• June 15: Internet searching basics;
• June 22: Email basics and...
