Florida Keys News
Monday, May 29, 2017
Upper Keys smugglers set for trial in June
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

Five people indicted allegedly involved in a heroin and migrant smuggling operation from the Bahamas that was stymied in April by federal agents will go to trial in June. 

U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez scheduled a trial date for June 19 at the federal courthouse in Key West on Simonton Street for David Menejia Manso, Andre George Headley, Leabert Desmond...

