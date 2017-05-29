RICKIE LYNN (KOBEZAK) JERNIGAN

Rickie Lynn (Kobezak) Jernigan passed away May 21, 2017.

She was born Jan. 13, 1965 in New Jersey, but lived her whole life in Key West.

Rickie was a graduate of Key West High School in 1983. She worked in banking for a number of years, but found her family working with Monroe County.

Rickie was pr...