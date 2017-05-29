Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Monday, May 29, 2017
City to hear scooter-share operator's new request
BY SCOTT UNGER Citizen Staff
sunger@keysnews.com

Code violations against scooter-share company Zapp will be dismissed this week after the company removed its vehicles from several hotels, stopped advertising and applied for a permit to operate in Old Town, according to Key West Code Compliance Director Jim Young.

Zapp’s request for a conditional use permit to operate out of a courtyard at 107 Fitzpatrick St. will be heard b...

Available Only in the Electronic Edition
