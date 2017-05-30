Florida Keys News
Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Board to take on lock-out units, medical pot
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

The Monroe County Planning Commission will move forward Wednesday, codifying moratoriums on lock-out units, the transfer of building rights from trailer parks and medical marijuana dispensaries. 

However, county planners are still no closer on how to resolve problems dealing with those thorny issues.

The Planning Commission meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday May 31,...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
IN MEMORIAL
Tuesday, May 30, 2017 -
Marina backs off lock-out units request
Monday, May 29, 2017 -
Zero migrants interdicted since April
Sunday, May 28, 2017 -
Sailboat races abandon ship for 2018
Saturday, May 27, 2017 -
Parking garage proposal postponed
Friday, May 26, 2017 -
Raschein extols session successes
Thursday, May 25, 2017 -