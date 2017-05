The Key West 13 and Under baseball team was not to be denied this year in the USSSA Florida Premier Baseball League 13U Select spring season.

Last year, playing as the Key West Sun Caps in the U12 division of the Premier League, the team entered the playoffs with the No. 1 seed, but fell to the Weston Rattlers in the title match.

This season, sporting a 10-4-1 regular...