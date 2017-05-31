Florida Keys News
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Group proposes own plans for senior center
BY BRIAN BOWDEN Free Press Staff
bbowden@keysnews.com

UPPER KEYS — If a local group has its way, the courthouse will eventually become a thriving senior center.

At its first public meeting last week, the visioning group petitioning Monroe County for a bigger and better elderly facility in the Upper Keys showcased what it would like to see developed. Their plans included transforming the current courthouse building...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
